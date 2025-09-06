Diaz earned the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Diaz entered the ninth with a one-run lead and loaded the bases with no outs before escaping with back-to-back punchouts and a game-ending groundout. The 31-year-old has now converted seven straight save chances since blowing his first opportunity after the All-Star break, holding opponents scoreless in 10 of 14 appearances during that stretch. On the year, he's racked up 26 saves with a 1.83 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 83:20 K:BB across 54 innings.