Diaz allowed one run on two hits and a walk while picking up a save over the Phillies on Sunday. He struck out one batter in one inning of work.

Diaz's 21-inning scoreless streak came to an end but he still converted his 18th straight save. He's sporting a 1.46 ERA with a 97:15 K:BB through 49.1 frames. Diaz has now picked up 28 saves in 31 chances while snagging a pair of holds this season.