Diaz earned the save in Monday's 7-5 victory over the Angels, striking out three in a clean inning.

The right-handed flamethrower hit 98.7 mph on the radar gun, as he succinctly struck out the side on just 14 pitches to lock down the win. Diaz has completed 14 straight scoreless appearances, with his last run given up coming June 2 against the Dodgers. Over that span, the New York closer has pitched to a stellar 20:3 K:BB and 0.71 WHIP across 14 innings. Through 39.1 total frames, Diaz sports a 1.60 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB while converting 20 of 22 save opportunities.