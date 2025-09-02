Diaz picked up the save in Monday's 10-8 win over the Tigers, throwing 1.1 clean innings. He struck out two.

The save was the 25th of the year for Diaz, who last saw a save opportunity back on Aug. 16 versus the Mariners. The All-Star right-hander had a shaky 4.50 ERA through April 26, but he's essentially been a lights-out closer since the start of May. Over his last 41 innings, Diaz has a 1.10 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB to enhance his ERA to 1.87 for the campaign.