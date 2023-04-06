site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Edwin Uceta: Claimed off waivers by NYM
RotoWire Staff
Uceta was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Uceta was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old right-hander holds a career 6.27 ERA and 38:19 K:BB in 37.1 total innings at the MLB level.
