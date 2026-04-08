Uceta (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Uceta, who opened the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, took a big step forward in his recovery Tuesday. The Rays will presumably want to see the right-hander make it through a handful of rehab outings before they consider reinstating him from the IL, but a return for Uceta in mid-April appears to firmly be in the cards. Tampa Bay has a bit of a carousel forming with regard to its closer committee, and the expectation is that Uceta will join the open competition for save chances upon his season debut.