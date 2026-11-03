Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Tuesday that Uceta underwent arthroscopic right shoulder surgery in October and will be shelved for at least the first couple months of next season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Uceta pitched in only four rehab games in 2026 because of a right shoulder impingement and subscapularis strain. He tried unsuccessfully to rehab the injury before eventually going under the knife. Uceta pitched high-leverage innings for the Rays in 2024 and 2025 and could do so again, but it's no guarantee he'll be the same pitcher post-op.