Ramirez had his contract selected by the Mets on Friday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The 30-year-old signed a minor-league deal in January and missed out on the Opening Day roster, but he'll now get a September opportunity in New York. Ramirez appeared in only one game last season with Boston and gave up four runs over three innings, and he had a 6.50 ERA over 45.2 innings with Seattle in 2018.