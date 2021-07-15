Alvarez has hit .231/.350/.479 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 21 runs and a 20:35 BB:K across 37 games since being promoted to High-A Brooklyn.

His strikeout rate has more than doubled from his stint in Low-A earlier this year (from 10.4 percent to an even 25 percent), but Alvarez has also had some bad batted-ball luck, so it's fair to expect his average to climb. Considering that he's still 19 years old -- a full four years younger than the average player in the High-A East league -- he's doing great. His stats have been hurt significantly by a recent slump, as Alvarez has gone 1-for-32 over his last eight games. Before that, he was hitting .286/.389/.571 with Brooklyn. Alvarez is a ways off from the majors, but he's one of the most exciting catching prospects in the game.