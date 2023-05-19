Sanchez will have his contract selected and be promoted to the majors on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Sanchez joined the Mets on a minor-league deal May 9, and he had an opt-out clause in his contract for Friday. The Mets will ensure he remains with the team by adding him to the big-league roster after he hit .318 with one home run, five RBI and two runs scored in seven games with Triple-A Syracuse. He may get some playing time in the short term if Francisco Alvarez (undisclosed) can't return to the lineup, though Sanchez will likely serve primarily as a bench bat.