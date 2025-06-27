The Mets placed Canning on the 60-day injured list with a ruptured left Achilles' tendon Friday.

Canning struck out three and gave up just one hit in 2.2 innings of work Thursday against Atlanta before he had to be removed from the game and helped off the field. To those that saw the injury, this was the expected outcome. Canning will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and possibly even the start of the 2026 campaign, as he has a lengthy rehab ahead of him. Canning was enjoying a career season with the Mets, but it's now over with a 7-3 record, 3.77 ERA and 70:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings and 16 starts. Blade Tidwell has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.