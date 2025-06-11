Mets' Griffin Canning: Hit hard by Nats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canning didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Washington, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
Canning came back to Earth on Tuesday after blanking the Dodgers over six innings in his most recent start. He tied his season high in hits and earned runs allowed, and he yielded a pair of home runs. Still, it's been a strong season for the 29-year-old, who has taken just one loss since his season debut. He has tallied a 3.22 ERA over 64.1 innings in 2025. He's slated to face the Rays on Sunday.
More News
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Stifles Dodgers in victory•
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Lasts three innings in loss•
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Rain interrupts ugly outing•
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Settles for no-decision Saturday•
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Collects second quality start•
-
Mets' Griffin Canning: Settles in after leadoff homer•