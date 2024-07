Bader is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Bader missed a pair of starts last Wednesday and Thursday while recovering from a head injury, but he returned to the lineup for the first two games of the Mets' series in Pittsburgh, going 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI. The Mets haven't indicated that Bader suffered any sort of setback since rejoining the lineup, so his absence Sunday is likely just a maintenance day.