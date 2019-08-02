Manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that he had no update on Lowrie's (calf) condition, suggesting the infielder remains without a timeline to make his Mets debut, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Lowrie has been on the shelf throughout the season mostly as a result of injuries related to his left leg, but reports surfaced around three weeks ago indicating that a right calf strain is now the main cause of his shutdown. With no evidence suggesting Lowrie is close to ramping up his baseball activities, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to join the Mets until September, if he plays at all this season.