McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-1 loss against the Pirates.

McNeil provided the Mets' lone run Sunday with a solo shot off Mitch Keller to lead off the fourth inning. It's McNeil's third home run of the year and his first since May 1. The reigning NL batting champ had been struggling at the plate, going 4-for-24 (.167) in his last six games. Overall, McNeil is slashing .274/.351/.354 with 30 runs scored and 18 RBI through 269 plate appearances on the season.