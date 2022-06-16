McNeil went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Brewers.

McNeil tagged Brewers starter Corbin Burnes for a solo shot in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth, but that was the extent of the Mets' run production. It's been a solid June for McNeil, who is 14-for-40 (.350) in 11 games this month. The versatile 30-year-old is up to a .324/.375/.460 slash line with four homers, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, two stolen bases and 15 doubles through 60 contests in 2022.