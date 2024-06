Baez was promoted from Single-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn on Monday.

The 19-year-old infielder hit .262 with 10 home runs, eight steals and a 16.2 percent strikeout rate in 64 games at Single-A. Despite the stolen bases on his ledger, Baez has a thick 5-foot-10 frame and is a below-average runner. He figures to end up at third base long term, where his impressive raw power will be his calling card.