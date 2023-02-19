Curtiss (elbow) completed a "relatively heavy winter throwing progression" before reporting to spring training and has built his fastball velocity back up to the mid-90s during side sessions, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though Curtiss is 17 months removed from Tommy John surgery and seemingly reported to camp without any restrictions, the Mets' plan for the early stages of the spring is to have him sharpen his command in bullpen sessions before clearing him for his Grapefruit League debut. When he was last healthy during the 2021 campaign, Curtiss proved to be a reliable setup option between stops with Miami and Milwaukee, as he accrued a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB in 44.1 innings. After joining the Mets last April on a one-year, $770,000 contract, Curtiss showed enough progress in his rehab for the team to keep him on the 40-man roster by exercising his $775,000 team option for 2023. He'll still have to fight for a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen, but barring any setbacks in his return from surgery, Curtiss looks to have an inside path to a 26-man roster spot.