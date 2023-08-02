The Mets selected Arauz's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.
Arauz is starting at second base and batting seventh Wednesday against the Royals in what will be his first major-league game of the year. He had slashed .244/.344/.429 with 14 home runs and two stolen bases through 95 games this summer at the Triple-A level.
