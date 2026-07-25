Mets' Juan Soto: Headed for imaging

Soto (calf) will undergo imaging Saturday after being removed from Friday's game early, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "This has nagged him for a week," interim manager Andy Green said after Friday's contest. "Anytime you get an image, you're concerned."

The superstar outfielder has been dealing with a sore left calf since the first game following the All-Star break and has mostly played DH during that time while also getting Wednesday off, but that hasn't been enough to clear up the issue. Soto also missed time with a calf strain earlier this season, but that was his right calf, not his left. Over 17 games in July, Soto has managed a .218/.405/.436 slash line in 74 plate appearances with four homers, eight runs and 13 RBI.