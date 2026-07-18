Mets' Juan Soto: In Saturday's lineup

Soto (calf) will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and bat second Saturday against the Phillies.

Soto was taken out of Thursday's game in the eighth inning due to calf soreness, but after getting an extra day to rest Friday, he'll now return to the lineup without missing any starts. The 27-year-old slugger has slashed .256/.434/.564 with four homers, 12 RBI, six runs and a 13:8 BB:K across 53 plate appearances since the beginning of July and is well on his way toward another fantastic campaign.