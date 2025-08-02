Soto went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

The 26-year-old superstar sat out Wednesday's game before team off day Thursday to heal up after fouling a ball off his foot, but Soto looked no worse for wear in his return to the lineup Friday, swiping his 16th bag of the season in the eighth inning as the Mets rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Soto continues to add to a new career high in pilfers, but he's struggled to find his form at the plate coming out of the All-Star break, slashing .140/.275/.302 over his last 12 games.