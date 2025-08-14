Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk Wednesday in a loss to Atlanta.

Soto helped the Mets get off to a fast start with a 407-foot, two-run blast to center field in the second inning. It was the veteran outfielder's fourth homer during his current six-game hitting streak. The power surge has pushed Soto up to 29 long balls on the season, fourth-most in the National League. When he hits his next homer, Soto will secure his third straight campaign of at least 30 roundtrippers.