The Mets reinstated Soto (calf) from the injured list Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Soto went through a workout at Citi Field before Friday's game against the Astros, and the Mets felt good enough about where he's at to add him back to the active roster before the end of the weekend. The 27-year-old has been sidelined for roughly a month by a Grade 2 strain in his left calf but didn't play in any rehab games. He could spend most of his time working as New York's primary designated hitter down the stretch while Luis Robert hangs onto his job as New York's left fielder.