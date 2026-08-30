Soto went 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Seeing his first action since July 24, Soto gave the Mets a lead they wouldn't relinquish with an RBI single in the fifth inning. For the season, he's slashing .283/.406/.535 with 21 homers, 53 RBI, 47 runs scored and seven steals across 363 plate appearances. The 27-year-old skipped a rehab assignment and may need to shake off some rust, but his return is surely a boost for fantasy managers down the stretch.