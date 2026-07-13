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Mets' Justin Hagenman: Not yet throwing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mets announced June 1 that Hagenman (rib) has yet to resume a throwing program, MLB.com reports.

Six weeks have passed since the Mets have provided an update on Hagenman, so the 29-year-old righty could be stuck in a holding pattern in his recovery from the fractured rib he sustained in a March 5 Grapefruit League game. Once he finally completes a throwing progression, Hagenman will require an extended minor-league rehab assignment and will likely be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.

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