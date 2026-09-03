Hagenman allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across three innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Wednesday.

Wednesday was Hagenman's season debut for the Mets, with the 29-year-old right-hander starting the year on the injured list due to a fractured rib. He kept the Rays off the board through the first two innings before giving up an RBI single to Jonathan Aranda in the third. Hagenman tossed only 46 pitches (26 strikes), though that's not entirely surprising given his lengthy stint on the IL. He figures to shift to the bullpen in a long-relief role since Jonah Tong is expected to start for the Mets next week against the Marlins, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.