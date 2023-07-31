Verlander (6-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Nationals. He struck out five.

Verlander turned in another strong start Sunday, snaring his third consecutive win while tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball. After a slow start to the season (4.50 ERA over his first nine appearances), Verlander has found his stride and is 4-1 with a 1.49 ERA across his last seven starts. Assuming the three-time Cy Young award winner isn't dealt prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, Verlander will likely toe the rubber next against the Orioles at Camden Yards this weekend.