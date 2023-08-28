Parada (ankle) has gone 5-for-24 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI over five games for High-A Brooklyn since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Aug. 21.

Parada missed just under a month of action for Brooklyn due to a right ankle sprain before being cleared to rejoin the Mets' High-A affiliate following a four-game rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie. Though Francisco Alvarez looks to be the Mets' catcher of the present and future, the implementation of the universal designated hitter should create room for both Alvarez and Parada to eventually coexist on the big-league roster. Parada could still use some defensive refinement and is likely at least a couple years away from reaching the majors, however.