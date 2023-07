Parada was placed on the 7-day injured list at High-A Brooklyn on Friday with a right ankle sprain, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Parada suffered the injury Thursday while running the bases. It is not known how long he might be sidelined. A 2022 first-round pick, Parada is batting .269/.347/.449 with 10 home runs in 82 games for Brooklyn this season.