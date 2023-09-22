Parada will play in the Arizona Fall League this October, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com report.

The 22-year-old backstop will headline the Mets' contingent at this year's AFL after slashing .265/.340/.447 through 87 games at High-A Brooklyn in 2023, although he stumbled to a .185/.250/.389 line during a 14-game stint in Double-A to close out the season. Parada has Francisco Alvarez blocking his path to a big-league starting job in Queens, but neither player is a defensive standout -- whichever one improves behind the plate the most over the next couple years could end up being the team's long-term answer at catcher.