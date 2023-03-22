Parada has made significant improvement with his throwing and pitch framing since making his pro debut last year, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

"From what we saw last summer, his receiving and throwing needed a lot of improvement, and I've never seen a guy improve at both so much this quickly," New York farm director Kevin Howard said this week. "He looks almost big league ready in both." Parada's bat has never been in question, so if he is able to turn himself into a viable catcher defensively, his timeline to the majors could be accelerated. Francisco Alvarez remains ahead of him in the system, but Parada could still end up being the Mets' long-term answer behind the plate.