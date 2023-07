Parada is slashing .309/.377/.507 with five home runs and a 23.8 percent strikeout rate over his last 35 games for High-A Brooklyn.

Parada got off to a bit of a slow start in his Sally League debut, but he has been meeting expectations at the plate over the past several weeks. He has only gotten starts at catcher and designated hitter and projects to eventually split the catching duties with Francisco Alvarez. A second-half promotion to Double-A is likely in the cards for Parada.