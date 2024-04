Senga (shoulder) threw an up-and-down bullpen session Thursday and is slated to face hitters Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It will be the right-hander's first time facing hitters since he was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain back in late February. Senga still faces a long road ahead, but he's making nice progress and shouldn't be too far off from a rehab assignment if all continues to go well. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible for activation until late May.