Senga (shoulder/triceps) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Wednesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Senga is slated to throw about 40 pitches in his first game appearance since he was diagnosed with a right shoulder strain back in February. The right-hander will require multiple rehab outings before returning from the 60-day injured list, but he should be able to make his first start for the Mets before the end of July if all goes well.