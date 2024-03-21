Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Thursday that Senga (shoulder) will begin throwing within the next week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Senga was cleared to begin activities following an MRI and a visit with doctors Tuesday. Once the right-hander passes the necessary strength tests, he will begin throwing. Healey reports that Senga's ramp-up will likely take "at least" six weeks, so a return to the Mets rotation probably won't come until sometime in May, if not later. Senga is working his way back from a moderate posterior capsule strain in his right shoulder.