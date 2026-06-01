Mets' Kodai Senga: Shaky in second rehab start

Senga (spine) struck out five and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse.

After making a 3.1-inning, 63-pitch start for Single-A St. Lucie on May 22, Senga jumped up a few levels for the second outing of his rehab assignment. The 33-year-old was able to build up to 80 pitches Thursday and looks to be fully stretched out for a normal starter's workload at this point, but the Mets may want Senga to deliver better results in the minors before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Between the two rehab starts, Senga has posted a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB over seven innings while also tossing two wild pitches and hitting a batter.