Senga did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and five walks over 2.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

It took Senga 68 pitches to record just eight outs Sunday. The Japanese right-hander has issued four or more walks in six of his last eight starts in an inconsistent rookie campaign. Senga's 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 73:36 K:BB through 11 starts (57.2 innings) this season.