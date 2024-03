The Mets optioned Ingram to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Ingram was one of 10 Mets players dispatched to minor-league camp in the first round of spring training cuts. The 27-year-old lefty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Tigers in February and retains a spot on the 40-man roster, so he could be a candidate to join the Mets' bullpen at some point in 2024.