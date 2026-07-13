Mets' Luis Robert: Another two-hit game in rehab

Robert (back) went 2-for-6 with two runs and an RBI while playing eight innings in center field in a rehab game with Double-A Binghamton on Sunday.

Though he hasn't played on consecutive days since kicking off his rehab assignment June 30, Robert appears to have settled into a nice rhythm at the plate while out on the farm. He's turned in three straight two-hit efforts and is slashing .304/.360/.435 in 25 total plate appearances over six games between Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. According to MLB.com, Robert is expected to require a day or two of prep coming out of the All-Star break before rejoining the Mets, but he appears likely to be activated from the 60-day injured list at some point during the big club's series with the Phillies next weekend. Robert has played exclusively in center during his rehab assignment, but the Mets could end up deploying him as a designated hitter when he's reinstated to allow superstar Juan Soto and rookies Carson Benge and AJ Ewing to continue playing regularly in the outfield.