Mets' Luis Robert: Cleared for rehab assignment

Robert (back) will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Robert has been sidelined by a lumbar spine disc herniation since late April, and the injury was severe enough for him to be transferred to the 60-day injured list May 27. He progressed to taking a full BP in a batting cage last week and is ready to take the next step in his recovery program to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment. Barring a setback, Robert could be back with the Mets following the mid-July All-Star break.