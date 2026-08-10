Mets' Luis Robert: Drives in four in rout

Robert went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder socked a two-run homer off Jared Jones in the third inning, sandwiched between a first-inning sacrifice fly and a seventh-inning RBI single. Robert snapped an 11-game power drought with the performance, but he's had a quick start to August, going 7-for-23 (.304) in six contests. Over the course of an injury-plagued season, he's managed a .213/.291/.340 slash line with five homers, two steals, 16 RBI and 17 runs in 158 plate appearances.