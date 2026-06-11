Mets' Luis Robert: Expects to return this season

Robert (spine) said Thursday that his back has been responding better in recent days and he expects to return before the end of this season, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Robert was administered a series of injections in late May to combat the lumbar spine disc herniation that's kept him out of commission since late April. Those injections seem to have helped, and he might be cleared to run on the field before the end of this week. However, a timetable for Robert's return remains fuzzy, and the outfielder conceded that he might have to play with some discomfort when he does make it back.