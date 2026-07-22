Mets' Luis Robert: Goes deep during win

Robert went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Brewers.

Robert provided the game's final run with a solo shot off Bryse Wilson in the eighth inning. The homer was his third of the season and accounted for his only production through his first two games since returning from a lengthy stint on the injured list, as he's gone 1-for-9 during that span. Before the injury, Robert struggled to a .224 average and .656 OPS across 24 games. A sustained hot streak could earn him more consistent playing time in the outfield, but for now he appears likely to fill in as needed.