Mets' Luis Robert: Hopeful to return Monday

Robert (back) is expected to return from the injured list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Brewers, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Robert has been playing in rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse since late June and has gone 8-for-26 with a homer, two RBI and five runs scored across seven contests. Despite the 28-year-old's strong performance in the minors, the Mets will give him a few more days to rehab before adding him back to the active roster. Robert likely won't step into an everyday role once he's healthy, though interim manager Andy Green said Saturday that Robert, Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing will all receive opportunities to play.