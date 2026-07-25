Mets' Luis Robert: Pops fourth homer

Robert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

The center fielder took Roki Sasaki deep in the second inning to give the Mets an early lead, although they couldn't make it hold up in an eventual 4-2 loss. It was Robert's fourth homer of the year, and his second in four games since coming off the IL following a nearly three-month absence due to back issues. The 28-year-old's checkered injury history and lack of consistent production limit his value despite the impressive physical tools he possesses when he's fully healthy, but Robert is still a player New York will likely try to move at the trade deadline.