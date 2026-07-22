Mets' Luis Robert: Resting in series finale

Robert is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The Mets will give Robert a breather for the matinee contest after he started in center field in the first two games in Milwaukee following his return from the 60-day injured list, going 1-for-9 with a solo home run and a 0:4 BB:K between those contests. Robert could get a day off or two per week coming off his lengthy stint on the shelf due to a back injury, but he should be essentially locked in as a near-everyday player now that he's healthy again.