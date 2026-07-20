Mets' Luis Robert: Returning from IL on Monday

The Mets reinstated Robert (back) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

New York optioned Eric Wagaman to Triple-A Syracuse to clear room on the active roster for Robert, who will rejoin the big club for the first time since late April. Robert received the green light to come off the IL after he went 10-for-31 (.323 average) with two home runs, one double and three walks over eight rehab games between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. The 28-year-old started exclusively in center field during his rehab assignment, but he could end up seeing some time at designated hitter now that he's back with the Mets while hte big club looks to keep playing time in the outfield available for all of Juan Soto, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge.