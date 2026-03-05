Robert played four innings in a minor-league game Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The oft-injured outfielder is being brought along slowly this spring, but his Grapefruit League debut appears imminent. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated after Wednesday's action that Robert would play in back-field games every other day for the rest of this week, before joining the big-league lineup at some point next week. New York is hoping that a healthy Robert will be able to repeat his numbers from his final month-plus last year with the White Sox, when he slashed .293/.349/.459 over 37 games after July 1 with six homers and 11 steals in 13 attempts.