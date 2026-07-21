Mets' Luis Robert: Shaky in return to lineup

Robert went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

Activated from the IL earlier in the day and seeing his first MLB action since April 26, Robert was handed a tough assignment against Jacob Misiorowski, the major-league strikeout leader this season. Robert got the start in center field, with A.J. Ewing shifting to right field and Carson Benge getting the night off, but it's unlikely the veteran outfielder will displace either of the rookies on a regular basis as the disappointing Mets turn their focus to 2027. Through 102 plate appearances this season, Robert has a .213/.314/.315 slash line with two homers and two steals.